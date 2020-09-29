CEO IMC Elected as New Chairman PAMA

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has announced the results of its elections for the term of 2020-21 under the terms of Trade Organization Rules 2013.

The newly elected office bearers and Executive Committee members of the association will take charge effective 1st October, 2020.

Ali Asghar Jamali has been elected as the association’s new Chairman whilst Saquib H. Shirazi and Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively.

All the office bearers have a long association with the local auto industry and are well-known and highly respected in the auto and business sectors.

Ali Asghar Jamali has an extensive relationship with the automobile industry and has been associated with Indus Motor Company for the last 20 years and currently serves as its Chief Executive since 2017. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and has attended the Advance Management Program at the Harvard University, USA.

Expressing his views, the newly elected Chairman said,

The automobile industry in Pakistan has seen rapid growth over the years. It is an honor to serve the sector and I am fully committed to address the challenges and to steer the industry towards a better future especially during these turbulent times of a global pandemic.”

He further said that, “The prosperity of Pakistan lies in the ‘Make in Pakistan’ approach and it will be our endeavor to give our very best to promote it.”