Deadline of Ehsaas Cash Payments Extended for People Meeting Certain Criteria

Taking to Twitter, SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar has announced that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to those with biometric issues and families of dead beneficiaries will be continuing nationwide till October 30, 2020. However, the previously defined last date for filing applications till September 30, 2020 remains unchanged.

Applications are closing today for beneficiaries facing biometric failures and families of the dead. Formerly, September 30, 2020 was the last date for disbursements to eligible beneficiaries under Ehsaas Emergency Cash. But for now, aiming to facilitate smooth payments, the last date of cash disbursements has been extended till the end of October 2020 as long as the application is submitted till September 30, 2020.

Two weeks ago, Ehsaas had opened online portal to receive applications from eligible beneficiaries with biometric verification issues.

Likewise, Ehsaas had set out the application process for families of dead beneficiaries who had to despatch applications for facilitation in payments directly to Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate verified by NADRA and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

Ehsaas is closely monitoring the payments in field and is committed to supporting beneficiaries being confronted with issues throughout it.

Expediting the payment process to remaining Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries, the listing and inspection procedures are underway and customized payment responses to all eligible applicants will be sent accordingly so that emergency cash transfer operations across the country get completed within due timeframe.