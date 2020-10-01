Federal Ombudsman Stresses Importance of Providing Facilities to Overseas Pakistanis

Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over provision of facilities to Overseas Pakistanis at One Window Facilitation Desks at 08 International airports.

He said that 8.5 million Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable assets who send $22 billion every year to Pakistan. “Provision of facilities to them would be a top priority of every government institution,” he said, adding “the representatives of all 12 departments concerned would ensure their presence round the clock at one window facilitation desks”.

He said this while he was chairing a meeting of Focal Persons of 12 departments who present at One Window Facilitation Desks at airports, which includes, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Airports Security Force (ASF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Customs, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Immigration and Passport, Bureau of Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and Ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs.

It is pertinent to mention that few days back the federal ombudsman paid a surprise visit at the one window facilitation desk at Islamabad airport where representatives of some departments were found missing.

The focal person of every department presented its progress report to the federal ombudsman. The ombudsman urged for better working coordination among all the departments, so that better services could be provided to Overseas Pakistanis. He directed the CAA for provision of better facilities to the reps. of all departments. The meeting was informed that more than 175,000 passengers have been facilitated in two years at these desks.

The representative of NADRA informed that National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) are being issued to Overseas Pakistanis at all Facilitation Desks.

The meeting was attended by Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’S Secretariat (WMS) Secretary Dr. Jamal Nasir, Sr. Advisers Ejaz Qureshi, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar and Grievance Commissioner for OP Dr. Unamul Haq Javed and Focal persons of all 12 departments.