SUPARCO Briefs Finance Advisor About Upcoming Projects

A delegation of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) called on Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at Finance Division today.

The delegation made a detailed presentation about the working of SUPARCO and outlined the latest initiatives and projects to be undertaken in the near future. The Finance Adviser was also briefed about the working of satellite services in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the contribution of the National Space Agency in promoting new technologies in space and atmospheric sciences in the country and ensured full support in making SUPARCO a commercially viable entity.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar. The delegation of SUPARCO comprised of Major General Amer Nadeem, Chairman SUPARCO, Major General Abid Mumtaz DG CoP, SPD and other members.