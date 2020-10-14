Economic Affairs Minister Reviews UK FCDO Projects Worth £2.9 Billion

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, the Minister for Economic Affairs chaired a high-level Portfolio Review Meeting of UK-Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office’s (UK-FCDO) projects in Pakistan.

During the meeting, on-going and pipeline projects worth 2.2 billion pounds and 706 million pounds in Pakistan were reviewed under UK-FCDO.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated and thanked the Government of UK and FCDO as one of the largest trading and development partners of Pakistan. He thanked & appreciated the UK for providing assistance worth 2.6 million pounds in grant to combat COVID-19 and 2 million pounds to curtail the spread of locust in the country.

He also commended the UK-FCDO’s assistance to Pakistan in the education sector through KP & Punjab Education Sector Programmes, poverty reduction through Pakistan National Cash Transfer Programmes-BISP & skill development through Pakistan Skill Development Programme in the country.

Ms. Annabel Gerry, Director, Development, FCDO gave a detailed presentation on the portfolio and highlighted important projects contributing to Pakistan’s development.

Secretary EAD, while thanking UK-FCDO, underscored the need to initiate a new long- term development partnership agreement for future development.

The Minister for Economic Affairs underlined the need for consultation with the Government of Pakistan for designing and reporting of the off-budget projects in the future. He apprised the UK-FCDO about the ‘Off-Budget Policy Framework’ being developed by EAD.

He suggested that future UK-FCDO portfolio may also focus on priority areas such as support to BISP, skill development, the supply chain in agriculture, Westward connectivity, scholarships, tourism development, mitigating climate change and low-cost housing scheme.