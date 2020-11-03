FBR Issues Strict Orders for Officers Shirking Their Responsibilities

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned tax officials to relinquish their positions within three days of transfer or posting orders and assume charge on new place of posting to avoid strict action against them.

According to a circular issued by the FBR to the field formations, the FBR has decided to take action against tax officials who are not joining their new slots despite transfers and posting orders issued by the FBR.

The FBR has warned that the competent authority has taken a serious view of the practice that instructions laid down in transfer and posting orders are not adhered to in letter and spirit.

The transfer and posting orders are issued with immediate effect but it has been observed that officers and officials do not relinquish the charge as per Orders/Notifications and Board has to relieve them from their previous postings to join new places of postings.

Furthermore, as mentioned in each Order/Notifications, that officers are required to relinquish and assume charge using an online HRMS facility made available at all FBR major field offices or by using IJP login available to them.

However, despite clear directions on the same manual charge relinquishment and assumption reports are forwarded to the FBR as a practice which creates lot of Administrative issues for FBR.

Taking a serious view of this non-adherence of the administrative instructions, the following instructions are being issued in this regard to be followed in letter and spirit in future:

It has been directed that officers will relinquish the charge within three days of transfer and posting orders, and will assume charge on new place of posting as per rules. In case of failure, action will be initiated for non-adherence to the Board’s instructions.

No manual charge relinquishment/assumption report will be entertained in Board in future, and the officers are directed to do the same through using online HRMS facility made available at all FBR major field offices or by using IJP login.

However. if any difficulty arises in this regard, officers are directed to contact the MIS officers posted at respective field formations or to Secretary (Automation/SSM) FBR HQ at: 051-9203061.

Three, the concerned ADC/DC (HQ) shall be personally responsible and ensure that all officers posted in and out of the field offices have assumed/relinquished charge as per instruction.

Four, the Chief Commissioners-IR and Director Generals-IR shall be responsible for the compliance of above Board’s instruction in letter and spirit.