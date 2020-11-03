NA Committee Assures Full Support to Gwadar Shipyard Project by Ministry of Defence

The Standing Committee on Defence Production of the National Assembly expresses support to the Gwadar Shipyard Project being undertaken by Ministry of Defence Production.

The 8th meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence Production of the National Assembly was held today in Committee Room No. 7 of the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA.

Maj. Gen. Akif Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence Production, briefed the Committee about the Gwadar Shipyard Project. He held that the said Project will help to bring a bright future for the Shipyard Industry of Pakistan. He informed that the land acquisition for the said Project was going to be finalized with the Provincial Government of Balochistan in near future.

The Committee while acknowledging the supervisory role of Ministry of Defence Production with reference to the Project expressed its full support to the Gwadar Shipyard Project and urged the Government to facilitate the same in coming times.

Cdre Hammad Ahmed, Project Director, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW), briefed the Committee about Organizational Structure & Functions of KS&EW, Karachi, Installation of Ship Lift & Transfer System and Associated Machinery & Equipment to provide Docking and Repair Facilities to surface Ship, Submarine and Commercial Vessels of up to 7781 tonnage (Karachi) – PSDP Project while Capt. (R) Aqib Rifat Shaikh, Project Director, briefed the Committee about up-gradation of KS&EW.

The Committee appreciated the briefing and decided to visit the sites in future to see physical development thereupon.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Khial Zaman, Farrukh Habib, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Saif Ur Rehman, Sajida Begum, Salahhuddin, Saira Bano, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Syed Abrar Ali Shah and Irfan Ali Leghari besides the senior officers of the Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi and KS&EW, Karachi.