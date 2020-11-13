Weekly Inflation Falls 0.07%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 12, 2020, recorded a decrease of 0.07 percent over last week due to a fall in prices of food items i.e. tomatoes (2.75 percent), pulse moong (1.42 percent), gur (1.15 percent), garlic (1 percent) and wheat flour (0.47 percent).

According to the latest data, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI went down from 142.81 points during the week ended November 5, 2020 to 142.71 points during the week under review.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 7.68 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (86.31 percent, potatoes (63.09 percent), eggs (48.27 percent), chicken (46.19 percent), sugar (40.60 percent), pulse mash (23.39 percent), match box (23.20 percent), pulse moong (22.73 percent), sufi washing soap (20.79 percent), pulse masoor (20.38 percent), gur (17.77 percent), bread (16.66 percent), long cloth (16.42 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.25 percent) and rici irri 6/9 (15.92 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the price of tomatoes (30.20 percent), garlic (19.19 percent), diesel (18.84 percent), onions (10.38 percent), petrol (10.25 percent), electricity (8.77 percent) and LPG (2.14 percent).

The weekly SPI covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 22 (43.13 percent) items remained constant, according to the provisional figures released by the PBS.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, from Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 per month decreased by 0.32 percent, 0.33 percent, 0.16 percent, 0.01 percent respectively, and for above Rs44,1751.16 increased by 0.07 percent.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average price include chicken (10.63 percent), bananas (2.74 percent), match box (1.99 percent), cooked beef (1.09 percent), cooked daal (0.76 percent), sugar (0.56 percent), potatoes (0.54 percent), georgette (0.44 percent), mustard oil (0.35 percent), pulse mash (0.30 percent), sufi washing soap (0.27 percent), eggs (0.24 percent), LPG (0.23 percent), vegetable ghee (0.22 percent), curd (0.15 percent), firewood whole (0.06 percent), powdered milk (0.03 percent) and beef (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average price, include electricity charges for Q1 per unit (2.78 percent), tomatoes (2.75 percent), pulse moong (1.42 percent), gur (1.15 percent), garlic (1 percent), pulse gram (0.98 percent), onions (0.59 percent), wheat flour (0.47 percent), mutton (0.31 percent), pulse masoor (0.26 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.17 percent).

Prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review include rice basmati, bread plain, milk fresh, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, vegetable ghee, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth 57″, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges and toilet soap