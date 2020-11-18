KU to Conduct Online Classes for Private Post-Grad Students, Announces Admission Policy

University of Karachi (KU) has decided to schedule postgraduate classes online. This announcement came in view of the recent COVID-19 wave that has panic-stricken the nation.

Karachi University’s VC Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired a meeting to discuss admission policy for the year 2021, where the decision for a distance-learning system was approved. According to Professor Iraqi, the new online system is initially intended for private postgraduate students. Future expansion of online classes for the campus’s entire student body will be administered at a later date.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Iraqi stated that the postgraduate students would have full access to recorded lectures for 16 disciplines. The students will also have the option to pay exam fees for preferred courses in the online academic setup.

Updated Admission Policy 2021

According to KU’s updated admission policy for the academic year 2021, admission tests will be conducted on-campus, if the government doesn’t order full closure of all educational institutions. KU fully intends to keep its health & safety guidelines in line with pandemic-related operating mandates, if closure orders aren’t given.

In case of closure of institutions, Karachi University’s administration intends to seek Sindh government’s permission to conduct entry-tests on-campus. If and when denied, KU will look to offer admissions to students on an open-merit basis.

If KU is allowed to hold admission tests on-campus, each test will be marked out of 100; a score of 50 will be set as a cut-off threshold for gaining admission.

According to sources affiliated with Karachi University’s admission committee, entry-tests will be conducted for admissions to 19 bachelor (morning session), 5 Masters (morning session), and 3 evening programmes under KU’s Karachi University Assessment Testing Service (KUAT).

The admission process is expected to begin next week.