Oddly Designed Poco M3 Leaks Days Ahead of Launch

POCO is all set to launch its M-series smartphone, the POCO M3, on 24th November 2020. Just a few days ahead of its launch, alleged renders of the handset have surfaced on the internet.

The POCO M3, taking after the recently launched POCO X3 NFC, continues the unconventional branding at the back of the phone. However, this time ir is not as huge, but it is placed opposite to the camera bump, a place where we don’t usually see such inscriptions.

The renders show that the Smartphone features a triple sensor rear camera set up with a dual-LED flash. The images reveal that the handset will launch in black, yellow, and blue colors.

On the front, the smartphone has a flat display with a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which implies that it might employ an LCD panel.

The renders were accompanied by a few leaked specifications that suggest the smartphone will be built around a 6.53-inch FHD+ touchscreen and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 4 GB RAM. The camera system on the back will be led by a 48 MP sensor, and the whole package will be fueled by a whopping 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone will be launched as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 4G for the Chinese market in a few months.