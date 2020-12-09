Vivo X60 Will be Announced on December 28

The Vivo X60 series has been rumored for the past few weeks and we now have a new leak suggesting that the lineup will be officially announced on December 28. Similar to its predecessor, the lineup is expected to include the X60, the X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+.

There is no official information on the X60 series just yet, but tipster Digital Chat Station says that it will launch by the end of this month. It is expected to feature Samsung’s new 5nm chip, the Exynos 1080.

According to the tipster, the X60 phones will have high refresh rate displays similar to its predecessor. We might see a 90Hz refresh rate on the base X60 and X60 Pro, whereas the X60 Pro+ could have a 120Hz display. Since the X30 and X50 have cornered punch-hole cutouts, we can expect to see the same on the X60 as well.

There is no word on specifications, but the X60 is expected to offer top-notch photography with upper-midrange if not flagship specs similar to its predecessors. Renders from earlier reports have also shown that the camera module will have a design similar to the X50 series.

The three phones have also been certified by China’s 3C authority, which revealed that the handsets will ship with 33W fast charging.