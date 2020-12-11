Samsung Launches a 110-Inch MicroLED TV

Samsung’s MicroLED tech has been around for a while now. The first MicroLED TV was showcased back in 2018. However, the product’s commercialization had proven problematic until now.

The South Korean conglomerate has introduced its first consumer-ready 110-inch MicroLED TV today. According to the company, the technology is sophisticated enough to be put in a more manageable form factor that can be installed and used as other commercial TVs. Previous versions of the TV required specialists to assemble different modules.

According to the announcement, the company has used its semiconductor production process to make mass manufacturing easier. In the future, Samsung plans on shrinking down the size of MicroLED TVs significantly so that more people can have access to the outstanding imaging quality. Moreover, the small size will be less costly as well.

The newly announced 110-inch MicroLED TV comes with support for 4K resolution, HDR, and split-screen view that can stream content from four different sources simultaneously. It is also equipped with motion-tracking tech that projects the sound of the moving subject. Samsung claims that the pixels of this TV will be extra bright and will last at least 10 years before their quality starts deteriorating.

The TV is currently available for pre-registration in South Korea. It will be made available in all the major markets by Q1 2021.