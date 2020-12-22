Samsung Plans to Release its Cheapest 5G Phone in 2021

Samsung is looking to compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor when it comes to cheap 5G phones. The company already has an affordable Galaxy A32 5G available in the market but it is planning to release an even cheaper model, namely the Galaxy A22 5G.

The rumor comes from Samsung’s home market South Korea which claims that the Galaxy A22 5G is going to cost around KRW 200,000 in the country, which is only $181 in USD. This would make it the cheapest Samsung 5G phone as well as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the Smartphone market.

Advertisement

Like most other budget smartphones, the Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be popular in India and Southeast Asia. The device is expected to go on sale during the second half of 2021. This is because the Galaxy A32 5G will be launching during the first half of the year. The A22 5G will be a direct successor to the Galaxy A21.

There is no word on specifications just yet, but given the price tag, we can expect to see a MediaTek Dimensity 700 series SoC, or one of Qualcomm’s unannounced entry-level Snapdragon 600 chips.

Stay tuned for more info.