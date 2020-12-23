Realme Unveils Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master

Realme stepped into the smartwatch market this year in May when it released its first Realme Watch which was followed up by the Watch S last month. Now the company is refreshing its lineup once again with the Realme Watch S Pro and the Watch S Master Edition.

The two watches have been released in India alongside the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition.

Similar to previous smartwatches, the Watch S Pro also has a circular dial with a 1.39″ always-on AMOLED display of 454×454 pixel resolution. The case is made out of premium stainless steel and its display is protected by Gorilla Glass. The straps come in rubber as well as vegan leather options.

The display has support for 5 different levels of automatic brightness and more than 100 watch faces. You can also upload a custom image through your phone to use as a background.

The watch is equipped with a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen monitor, and a high precision GPS for navigation. There are over 15 sports modes and a new swimming mode with extra features. The usual smartwatch features such as smart notifications, incoming call alerts, camera, and music control are also there.

It has up to 5 ATM water resistance and battery life is 2 weeks. The Realme Watch S Pro is set to go on sale next week for $135 in India. A global release should follow early next year.

Realme Watch S Master Edition

The Realme Watch S Master Edition has the same specifications as the Realme Watch S but it’s a special version designed by a Korean artist Grafflex. It has colorful and cartoony aesthetics for the straps, watch faces, and the retail box with matching stickers. Like the rest of the Realme watches, you can also swap out the silicone straps for vegan leather ones.

The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be available for only $80 once it goes for sale. The exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is designed by the same artist that designed the Buds Q, Jose Levy. They share their specifications with the regular model, but come with a full mirror finish and a new color option called New Wave Silver. It also has black tips for the earbuds.

These will be priced at $67 and will go for sale on January 8 next year.