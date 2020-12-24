Mysterious Gas Kills People in Karachi Yet Again

Fear and panic have gripped the Keamari area of Karachi as at least four people in the locality have died and 22 have fallen ill after inhaling a mysterious toxic gas.

The gas had previously claimed over a dozen lives in the densely populated neighborhood.

The incident came to light when the Dr. Ziauddin Hospital issued a statement about its growing concern for the situation. The hospital officials said they had received 22 patients with similar symptoms and complaints in less than a week from the same vicinity, and four had succumbed to it.

According to the statement, “Tuesday night, two people were brought to the hospital in critical condition. They died during the treatment. Apart from them, 11 other patients were also brought to the hospital. They all had breathing problems and were feeling pungent odor in the air”.

The statement highlighted that the same symptoms including chest congestion and breathing problems had been identified in patients earlier this year.

In February, 14 people had died and at least 50 had lost consciousness after inhaling a strange gas.

Note that the authorities are still indecisive about the previous leakage, and that the nature of the current deadly gas is yet unknown.