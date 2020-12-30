Vivo Y20 (2021) Launched With Entry Level Specs for $150

Just a few months after the launch of Vivo Y20 (2020), the Chinese company has announced its successor Vivo Y20 (2021), as a lower mid-range handset. Specification and design-wise, the Smartphone does not stray far from its predecessor though.

Design and Display

Just like the original Y20, the smartphone features a typical Vivo mid-range aesthetic with a rectangular camera bump, waterdrop notch display, thin bezels, and a paint job that mimics light rays.

It is built around a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution, i.e., 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

The Y20 (2021) replaces the Snapdragon 460 SoC with an Helio P35 chipset topped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage.

It runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone comes with a triple sensor rear camera setup with 13 MP primary + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth sensor configuration. For selfies, it features a single 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery but comes with 10W fast charging instead of 18W.

It is currently available for sale in Malaysia and costs $150.

Specifications