Vivo Y20 (2021) Launched With Entry Level Specs for $150

Posted 5 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Just a few months after the launch of Vivo Y20 (2020), the Chinese company has announced its successor Vivo Y20 (2021), as a lower mid-range handset. Specification and design-wise, the Smartphone does not stray far from its predecessor though.

Design and Display

Just like the original Y20, the smartphone features a typical Vivo mid-range aesthetic with a rectangular camera bump, waterdrop notch display, thin bezels, and a paint job that mimics light rays.

It is built around a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution, i.e., 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

The Y20 (2021) replaces the Snapdragon 460 SoC with an Helio P35 chipset topped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage.

It runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone comes with a triple sensor rear camera setup with 13 MP primary + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth sensor configuration. For selfies, it features a single 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery but comes with 10W fast charging instead of 18W.

It is currently available for sale in Malaysia and costs $150.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
  • OS: Android 10, FuntouchOS 11
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
  • Display:
    • IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.51 inches, 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI pixel density
  • Memory: 4GB/64GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 8 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh (10W charging)
  • Price: $150
