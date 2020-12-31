Govt Increases LPG Price by Rs. 15 Per Kg

The government has reportedly increased the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 15 per kg.

According to a statement issued by the LPG Association, from January 2021 onwards, the price of LPG will be Rs. 147 per kg instead of Rs. 132 per kg. Similarly, the price of a domestic-use gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 180 and will now be available for Rs. 1,733 instead of Rs. 1,553.

The price of a commercial-use gas cylinder has also been increased by Rs. 692 and will now be sold for Rs. 6,667 instead of Rs 5,975.

The Chairman of All Pakistan LPG Association said that the price of LPG had risen by $79 per metric ton in the international market, after which its price had escalated from $457 to $536.

Following the issuance of a notification by the Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA), the new prices will be applicable from 1 January 2021.

The chairman threatened to have the gas supply from Khyber to Karachi stopped from 15 January 2021 if all the taxes including the levy on LPG are not waived.