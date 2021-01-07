LG Unveils Ultra Thin 2021 Gram Laptops

LG has announced the 2021 lineup of its Gram laptops featuring a new design and some tweaked internals. The lineup consists of five models including three clamshell models, LG Gram 17, LG Gram 16, and LG Gram 14, and two convertible models dubbed LG Gram 2-in-1 16 and LG Gram 2-in-1 14.

Design and Display

All the laptops in the series, staying true to the lineup’s signature features, are super light. The Gram 17 weighs only 1.3 KG which is unusual for a 17-inch laptop. The Gram 16 and Gram 14 weigh 1.18 KG and 1 KG respectively.

For the clamshell models, LG claims that it has reduced the size of the bezels on all four sides of the display increasing the screen-to-body ratio to 90 percent. Moreover, the keyboard and touchpad have been enlarged to enhance user comfort.

Internals

The most significant upgrades in the laptops are on the inside. The new laptops come with Intel’s 11th Gen Core processor topped with Iris Xe graphics or UHD graphics. All the models are certified through Intel’s Evo program which means that the laptop can provide at least 9 hours of battery and is capable of waking up from sleep quickly.

According to LG, three Smartphones from the lineup, i.e., Gram 17, Gram 16, and 16 2-in-1, have enough capacity to provide 19.5 hours of battery life. This seems like an exaggeration, however, since 2020’s Gram 17 has one of the largest batteries we’ve seen in a laptop, the devices are likely to offer 10 to 12 hours of battery life.

While talking about the laptops, Jang Ik-hwan, LG senior vice president and head of the company’s IT business unit said,

Synonymous with unprecedented portability and first-class performance, the LG gram brand continues to raise the bar for the ultra-lightweight and slim laptop market. With sleeker, more refined designs and 16:10 aspect ratio displays, while maintaining their lightweight, our latest LG gram lineup gives consumers the ability to enjoy better productivity and more immersive viewing experiences wherever they go.

The pricing and availability of the laptop are yet to be announced.