Lenovo Launches IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gaming Laptops

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has unveiled two new gaming laptops, the IdeaPad 5i Pro and the IdeaPad 5 Pro that maximize performance with simple and sleek aesthetics, unlike most gaming laptops. Detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, but Lenovo has hinted at top-end hardware for its latest laptops.

The IdeaPad 5 Pro features AMD processors whereas the upper-end IdeaPad 5i Pro comes with Intel processors instead. Both lineups come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants with the same 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution, but with varying refresh rates. The 14-inch models are limited to 90Hz but the 16-inch versions can go up to 120Hz. Though you can also go for cheaper 60Hz models.

The RAM and GPU options start with 16GB and Nvidia MX450 on both Intel and AMD models, but you can go up to 32GB RAM and next-generation GeForce RTX graphics cards. Lenovo has not mentioned which GPUs or processors the higher-end variants will have, but it will likely be the new RTX 3000 series with AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile chipsets. You will get up to 1TB NVMe SSDs in all models.

The 14-inch variants will come with a 56.5WHr battery while the larger variant houses a 75WHr battery. Both of them have support for fast charging.

Connectivity options include two USB C ports, two USB A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Only the Intel variants will have support for Thunderbolt 4.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro and 5i Pro will go for sale in April this year for $1020 and $1100 respectively.