Pakistan Extends Travel Restrictions on UK, Ireland And 4 Other Countries

Pak­is­tan Civil Aviation Autho­rity (PCAA) has decided to prolong the imposition of its travel restrictions on the Category C countries to 28 February.

Citizens and passengers from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands can only travel to Pakistan if they are permitted by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for traveling to Pakistan that were issued by the Director Air Transport department of the CAA in December have also been extended to 28 February, according to which the international travelers from Category C must submit their coronavirus reports upon arrival in Pakistan, and are subject to further testing in the country.

Furthermore, the PCR test requirement for the countries in Categories B and C have been reduced from 96 to 72 hours.

According to the CAA’s guidelines, people traveling to Pakistan from countries in Category A are not required to take the COVID-19 PCR test; travelers from Category B must undergo the test 72 hours prior to the commencement of their travels, and people from Category C are permitted to travel to Pakistan only if they comply with the NCOC’s guidelines.