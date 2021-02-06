Smartphone Sales to Grow 11% This Year, 5G to Hit 35% Market Share: Report

The Smartphone market is expected to recover in 2021 with an increase of 11.4% in sales over 2020. This would mean that a total of 1.5 billion Smartphones will ship this year, as per a new report from research firm Gartner.

The smartphone market suffered a decline of 10.5% in 2020 due to the pandemic with a total of 1.3 billion smartphones shipped throughout the year, down from 2019’s 1.5 billion shipments. According to the new report from Gartner, the market will make a recovery this year with Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and Latin American markets showing the biggest growth.

China alone is expected to purchase 40 million more phones than last year.

5G phones are expected to make 35% of the total smartphone sales in 2021. Furthermore, 5G phone sales are expected to double compared to 2020 due to the increased availability of 5G networks and the decreasing starting price of 5G phones, which is currently only $200. The starting price is expected to go down even further in the future as 5G smartphone chips become even cheaper.

Qualcomm’s budget chips, the Snapdragon 400 series, are getting 5G support soon, and we can also expect more MediaTek chips featuring 5G this year.

However, despite the increase in sales this year, the numbers are not expected to match 2019.

Source: Gartner