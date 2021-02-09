HEC Invites Proposals for CPEC Collaborative Research Grant 2021

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals from faculty members of higher education institutions for CPEC Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG) 2021.

Ph.D. and FCPS/MCPS/FRCS faculty members working on regular and contract basis in public and private universities that are members of the CPEC Consortium of Universities are eligible to apply for CPEC-CRG.

CPEC Collaborative Research Grant For faculty members of public and private universities For details, please visit https://t.co/srH2YxdB9R pic.twitter.com/gltazqsSVx — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) February 9, 2021

CPEC-CRG is one of the key components of the recently launched HEC initiative namely “Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities”.

The project is focused on supporting research in the following priority thematic areas of national interest and utilizing the full potential of Chinese experiences in these areas;

Sustainable Agriculture

Health and Wellbeing

Clean Water and Sanitation

Poverty Alleviation

Science and Technology for Sustainable Development

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Cultural Harmony between Pakistan and China

Sustainable Energy

Sustainable Infrastructure

Research grants under CPEC-CRG will range up to Rs. 50 million, with a maximum project duration of 3 years. In exceptional cases, budgets may go up to Rs. 100 million.

Applications for CPEC-CRG can be submitted through HEC’s R&D online portal till 31st March 2021. Applications through any other medium will not be considered.

Apply for CPEC-CRG 2021 at HEC’s R&D Portal.