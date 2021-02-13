Qualcomm Voices Objection Against Nvidia’s Acquisition of ARM

Although it’s been months since Nvidia announced its plans to acquire ARM, the American chipmaker has been unable to do so since the deal is under scrutiny from authorities around the globe. This would make it one of the biggest acquisitions in the tech industry and therefore it has also attracted its fair share of criticism.

Qualcomm, one of the biggest chipmakers in the industry has objected to this acquisition. It has now voiced its stance to the US Govt’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, and China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. This is because Qualcomm and several other companies believe that ARM’s technology will no longer be available to them following the acquisition.

For those unaware, ARM is a Britain based chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group. The company’s chip architecture is used by most big companies around the globe in the consumer electronic market like smartphones, automation, networking, etc. This is why the deal would be one of the biggest acquisitions in the world.

As for now, the FTC has moved on to the “second phase” of the investigations and the process is expected to go on for several months before the deal receives approval. Some reports say that the deal has a high chance of getting blocked by regulators, but Nvidia believes that authorities will eventually see the benefits of it.