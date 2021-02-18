Imran Khan Orders to Launch E-Voting System for Next Elections

The PTI-led federal government is making efforts to introduce an e-voting system in the next general elections to ensure impartiality and transparency.

During a press briefing after a recent cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directions to concerned authorities to expedite efforts to introduce the e-voting system.

The Minister added that PM Imran also expressed his desire to include overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections because they have been central to the economic progress of the country.

While speaking about the upcoming Senate elections, the Minister reiterated that PM Imran’s open ballot efforts for Senate elections will ensure transparency in the electoral process.

In November 2020, PM Imran had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country.

The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections, and allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.