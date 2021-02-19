Shahid Afridi Takes the Lead in Digitizing Pakistan by Becoming a Part of OctoberNow

Shahid Afridi steps into the digital world, by joining OctoberNow, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms. He has joined OctoberNow to lead the Digital Pakistan initiative with his firm belief that digitalization is the only way forward for Pakistan.

Launched in April 2020, OctoberNow has become one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms.

The founder and CEO of OctoberNow commented on Afridi’s involvement, saying, “Afridi is one of the most iconic Pakistani figures of all time, and we believe his leadership will ensure that OctoberNow can move towards our goal of spreading the platform across the country.”

During the team meeting, Afridi informed the team that he is not a brand ambassador but the Kaptaan of OctoberNow.

OctoberNow has become one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms since the official launch in April 2020, having received a phenomenal response in the span of less than a year. It is a marketplace connecting merchants with customers through an e-commerce platform, wallet, and fintech solution.

OctoberNow has amassed 300,000 users in under one year. What makes OctoberNow such an interesting platform is many of its unique offerings that set it apart from all other online grocery platforms. OctoberNow allows customers to order groceries from leading neighborhood stores, serving as the bridge that connects customers with all their preferred stores on a single platform.

The world has shifted into a new digital era, and this was accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s time Pakistan takes the leap of faith towards e-commerce, using it to the nation’s advantage. Afridi will be the first international player to lead such an e-commerce platform and help in achieving a Digital Pakistan.