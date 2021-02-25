HP Wants to Buy Kingston’s HyperX Gaming Brand

The gaming industry, although struggling nowadays, is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world. Hence, many smartphone and laptop manufacturers have subsidiaries with gaming-focused products and accessories.

According to recent reports, HP plans on expanding its footprint in the gaming sector by acquiring Kingston’s HyperX brand. The company already offers gaming PCs under its OMEN and Pavilion brands. It has also focused on the software part with its OMEN Gaming Hub. However, HP reportedly wants to grow its Personal Systems business which has gaming and peripherals as attractive segments by acquiring HyperX.

For those who don’t know, HyperX is Kingston Technology’s subsidiary that deals with gaming peripherals such as keyboards, mice, mousepads, gaming headsets, and microphones. The company caters to casual, hardcore, and professional gamers.

In a recent press release, HP announced its intention to acquire HyperX for $425 million. However, the publication also details that Kingston Technology will hold on to its DRAM, flash, and SSD lines designed for gamers and enthusiasts.

The two companies seem to have reached a deal. The transaction will be completed by the end of this year. As far as HyperX is concerned, it is expected that due to its wide recognition, HP will keep its name but future products under HyperX will also have HP’s logo on them.