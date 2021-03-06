Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Sound for High Quality Wireless Audio

Wireless audio devices can sometimes suffer from a loss in quality due to the limited amount of bandwidth you can carry over the air. Qualcomm is out to address these issues with its all-new Snapdragon Sound platform which promises high quality and low latency for wireless audio.

For smartphones, Qualcomm has lined up its 800 series chips with the FastConnect 6900 connectivity system. But for headsets and earbuds, the company has rolled out the QCC514x, QCC515x, and QCC3056 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

These SoCs come with support for aptX Adaptive and several other features to improve the audio experience. This feature is capable of delivering high-quality 24-bit 96 kHz audio with very low latency, which is said to be 45% better than rival audio systems. As for calls, you get aptX Voice codec as well as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

These features aim to minimize interference from other WiFi and Bluetooth signals to provide a glitch-free audio experience even in the busiest environments. The new system should also make it easier for you to pair devices even if they are fresh out of the box.

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to announce support for the Snapdragon Sound platform and audio equipment maker Audio-Technica is also on-board. Amazon Music has also made sure there will be no shortage of high-quality audio content to listen to with Qualcomm’s new hardware.