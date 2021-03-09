Qualcomm Snapdragon 888’s Successor to Feature Leica Camera Technology: Leak

The Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset for Android phones and also its first SoC based on the 5nm node. The American chipmaker is reportedly working on a stripped-down version of the SD888 with a few downgrades including the absence of 5G support.

This upcoming chipset is likely to be based on the 5nm node as well but will be targeted at markets where 5G is not available.

This new chip is internally known with the codename “Waipio” and has a model number SM8450. There is no word on a launch date for this chip, but some reports claim that it will release at the end of this year.

Notable tipster Roland Quandt claims that test samples for this chip are compatible with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1. He also adds that the camera capabilities of this chip will get a major upgrade.

According to his report, the new flagship chip will come with Leica technology as both companies have entered a partnership. Currently, the company is testing a module called “Leica1.”

For those unaware, Leica is a German manufacturer that works on cameras and other optics. Huawei has been in partnership with the company for the past few years, which is why the Leica brand name can often be seen on its flagship handsets. Huawei’s flagships are also known for their impeccable camera performance.