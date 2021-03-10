Sony Showcases 128MP Smartphone Camera Which is 4X Faster Than Rivals

The smartphone market is rapidly moving towards higher resolution cameras to a point where we already have several phones with 108MP cameras. Sony is already a major camera supplier to the smartphone industry but it’s looking to capitalize on it even further with its latest CMOS IMX661 camera sensor with a 128MP resolution.

This camera sensor is meant for the industrial market for now, but it shows that Sony is capable of releasing a global shutter sensor for the consumer market as well.

The new CMOS IMX661 camera sensor has the highest pixel count of any camera sensor in the industry. With its new Pregius shutter pixel technology, it is capable of much faster image processing which is about four times faster than the currently available technology.

It is also currently the largest global shutter camera sensor in the industry with a unit size of 3.45 μm (H) x 3.45 μm (V) and a diagonal size of 56.73mm. This measurement is close to some industry rivals including the Pentax 645Z and the Fujifilm GFX 100 which measure 54.78 diagonally.

Sony has also shared a few other details on the camera sensor. It is capable of capturing 21.8 FPS bursts in 10-bit color, 19.6 FPS in 12-bit, and 12.9 FPS in 14-bit.

