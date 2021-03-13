Confirmed: OnePlus Watch is Launching on March 23

OnePlus 9 is confirmed to launch on March 23 this year. The series is going to include the OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro, and the usual T models that will likely launch later on. However, there is another long-awaited launch that is set for this event.

The OnePlus India Twitter account has confirmed that the long-awaited OnePlus Watch will finally become official alongside the phones on March 23.

Rumors and leaks for the OnePlus Watch have been coming in for years. Back in October 2020, the company released the first official teaser saying that the Watch is launching in the next few months, and company founder Pete Lau later said that it will be announced in early 2021.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

Earlier reports have said that there may be two models of the OnePlus Watch. One of them may have a model number W310GB with a square-shaped dial and it will be called the OnePlus Watch. The other may have the model number W501GB and may feature a circular dial instead. It may break cover as the OnePlus Watch RX. Both the watches will boot Wear OS.

Both of them are expected to launch in India first as they have already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

We have also heard rumors on the OnePlus Nord SE, but there are little to no details available on that just yet.