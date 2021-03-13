PIA Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Peshawar Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to Abu Dhabi made an emergency landing at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Friday night.

According to the details, Flight PK-217 en route from Peshawar to Abu Dhabi had to land at Peshawar Airport due to a technical fault that had developed just a few minutes after it had taken off from the airport.

The pilot in command informed the control tower of the fault and sought permission to make an emergency landing at the airport, which was granted. The pilot then successfully managed to land the aircraft at the airport and the passengers were immediately shifted to the airport lounge.

In other news, PIA has resumed flight operations on the Islamabad-Chitral route after a gap of 1.5 years. The national air carrier had suspended flights on the route due to the coronavirus pandemic.