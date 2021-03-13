Xiaomi Teases a “King” Phone And a Gaming Smartphone

Xiaomi’s President and General Manager Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to tease two new upcoming phones which he calls “machine king” (translated), and the “e-sports game phone”. We suspect that this is most likely the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Black Shark 4, both of which are expected later this year.

The executive added that fans will have to “wait a little bit” to get these handsets, but did not say how much exactly.

As the name says, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is going to be a successor to the Mi 1o Ultra from last year. Just like its predecessor, the Mi 11 Ultra is also expected to go the extra mile in terms of specifications and we hope that it will not be a China-exclusive like before.

Just like the Black Shark 4, the Mi 11 Ultra will also feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will focus on photography with a periscope zoom lens (either 5x or 10x), whereas the gaming phone is expected to have a 120Hz or above refresh rate, and an even higher touch sampling rate.

ZTE’s head Qianhao Lu responded to Le Weibing’s latest post saying that the Red Magic 6 Pro gaming phone already features 18GB RAM and has been official since March 4.