Redmi K40 Pro+ Could Launch Globally as Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Last month, Xiaomi’s offshoot Redmi announced the Redmi K40 series in China. Soon after the launch, rumors that the series will be sold globally under the POCO brand started making rounds on the internet. However, the speculations were put to rest by a senior member of the XDA Forum, kacskrz who discovered evidence in Xiaomi code snippets that the Redmi K40 phones will launch in India and elsewhere under the ‘Mi’ branding.

Recently, the tipster spotted more evidence regarding the models Xiaomi may release for the global market. According to him, the Mi 11X Pro which will likely be launched alongside the Mi 11X will be the rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+. Moreover, the Redmi K40 Pro might not be launched globally.

One more proff that #RedmiK40ProPlus is indeed Mi 11i for Global and Mi 11X Pro for India. pic.twitter.com/6k3Wg7dyVU — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) March 15, 2021

He shared a screenshot of the code in a tweet revealing that the Mi 11X Pro will go by the codename “haydnin pro”. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus was also codenamed “haydn pro”.

According to the tweet, the device will also launch in other markets along with India where it will be called the Mi 11i. The global variant of the Redmi K40 Pro+ adopts the codename “haydn pro global.”

In other news, the Mi 11X will most likely be the rebranded Redmi K40. In one of the previous snippets shared by kacskrz, the Mi 11X was codenamed ‘aliothin’ which is very much similar to Redmi K40’s codename, i.e., ‘alioth’.

We expect that more details about the upcoming smartphones will surface soon.