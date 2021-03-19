Price Drop Alert – Your Favorite Tecno Spark 6 Go is More Affordable Now

Smartphone brand Tecno has slashed the price of Spark 6 Go, a popular phone from its Spark series of mid-range, feature-packed handsets.

Spark 6 Go was launched in the third quarter of 2020 and became an instant hit. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 1.8GHz Quad-Core Processor, Dot-Notch 6.52″ HD+ Display, AI 13MP + QVGA Camera with Dual LED Flash, AI 8MP Front Camera with LED Flash, and 5000mAh Battery.

Given its ‘near-flagship’ features and a mid-level price point, the phone has been a big seller. Spark 6 Go came in three variants i.e. 2GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB, and 4GB+64GB. All variants were already available in the market but Tecno has now further reduced the price of two of the best-selling devices.

Spark 6 Go with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage was available earlier at PKR 16,499 but its price has now been reduced to only PKR 15,999. The second variant, Spark 6 Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, was available at PKR 20,599 but is now available at only PKR 19,599.

To avail this discount offer, visit your nearest Tecno store now or order online from Tecno’s official website.