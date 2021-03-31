Excessive Social Media Use Makes You Act Like Drug-Addicts: Research

Social media has become a major part of the lives of millions of people and has created a globally connective platform, the fruits of which humankind regularly reaps.

Despite its numerous advantages, social media as a ‘lifestyle’ can harm users’ mental health. For instance, various studies have shown that social media is the leading cause of depression and other sorts of emotional trauma, in addition to many other negative effects.

Since technology is new, there is little known that may be used to establish the long-term impacts of the use of social media and if it is positive or negative. However, researches by well-known institutes have uncovered a strong link between heavy use of social media and an increased risk of mental health issues associated with it.

Existential Crisis

Although it is fair to scroll through images with the knowledge that they are often manipulated, the activity can instill in the viewer a sense of insecurity about their looks and life.

Social media users often share the highlights of their lives which may be normal instances that almost everyone experiences in one way or the other. However, the act does not reduce feelings of depression and envy among certain viewers, who get a sense of dissatisfaction while scrolling through airbrushed pictures of a friend who recently got promoted at work.

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)

While FOMO has existed far longer than social media itself, platforms like Facebook and Instagram are reportedly contributing to the feeling of frustration among users that others are having more fun than them.

Simply put, FOMO affects self-esteem while triggering excitement, and alarmingly induces the increased use of social media. A compelling feeling of picking up one’s smartphone for leisure becomes a common practice, while sleep deprivation and reduced real-world interactions become more frequent.

Depression and Anxiety

Many people often depend heavily on face-to-face interactions to retain their health, and there is nothing wrong with it. A healthy heart-to-heart with someone who cares about you is known to rapidly reduce stress and boost confidence. However, the more one prioritizes social media over face-to-face relationships, the more they increase their chances of developing disorders like anxiety and depression.

Cyberbullying

According to UNICEF, cyberbullying takes place through digital technologies, and is frequently done in digital space and primarily via social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Such websites are the biggest hotspots for the dissemination of lies or dangerous rumors and abuse that could leave a long-lasting effect on one’s mental health.

Social media platforms are designed to attract attention and create a habit of repeatedly checking for updates, which is how the companies involved make money. It has been found that excessive social media usage can create nail-biting tendencies similar to an addiction to drugs.

It is advisable to adopt a simpler lifestyle that restricts the use of social media unless it is extremely important and to remember that health always comes first.