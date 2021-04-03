Redmi Teases New Phones for April

Xiaomi recently hosted a major launch event where it launched some of its most notable devices for the year including the Mi Mix Fold, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Pro, and more. Now it appears that it’s Redmi’s turn to take the stage.

Redmi’s Product Director Wang Teng Thomas recently took it to Weibo to tease upcoming devices for April. He did so by replying to a Weibo user who claimed that there will be no new Redmi devices in April.

Check out the thread in the image below.

Previous rumors have mentioned that there is an upcoming Redmi device codenamed “Ares”. It may be powered by the flagship-grade Dimesnity 1200 SoC, which has proven to be equal to the Snapdragon 870. These rumors have also mentioned physical shoulder buttons for the phone, so we may be looking at Redmi’s first-ever gaming phone.

Other reports have also said that this Redmi phone will have a flat OLED panel, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W super-fast charging. It is expected to be priced somewhere between $300 to $380, making it one of the cheapest gaming phones on the market.

It may also arrive in India and other regions under the Poco brand name.