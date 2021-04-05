Redmi 20X Will be Xiaomi’s Cheapest 5G Phone

Posted 38 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Xiaomi’s offshoot Redmi is readying to launch Redmi 10X 5G’s successor this month. The upcoming smartphone has been making rounds on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo for a while now.

Recently, a poster of the smartphone, revealing the key details of the handset was spotted on the platform. According to the image, the Redmi 20X will come with a punch hole in the center and will have a triple camera setup with a dual-LED flash. There is a silver plate around the first two cameras of the phone and it will be launched in three colors: Silver, Blue, and Green.

Redmi 20X poster

In addition to this, the text on the poster shows that the handset is 5G-ready and will feature a 90 Hz refresh rate. Its rear camera setup has a 48 MP primary lens. Moreover, the upcoming handset will offer 4 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage that will be priced at $152 in China.

The smartphone is expected to launch later this month as one of the cheapest 5G-ready phones in China. Leaks and rumors suggest that the handset could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which was announced for the global markets in March.

If true, it will come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB onboard storage, MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Mahnoor Nadeem

lens

PM Khan Shares Why He Introduced Turkish Dramas in Pakistan
Read more in lens

perspective

DC Islamabad’s Tireless Efforts to Curb COVID-19 Despite Being in Isolation Due to the Virus [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>