AMD Launches Ryzen 9 5900 And Ryzen 7 5800 Desktop CPUs

American chipmaker AMD has officially announced Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 for OEMs which should allow them to offer their pre-built desktop PCs at an even better value.
The two new chips are based on AMD’s all-new Zen 3 architecture and are aimed at mainstream and high-end desktop PCs. Their performance matches up with Intel’s Core i9-11900K.
The Ryzen 9 5900 OEM features 12 cores and 24 threads with a CPU clock speed of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The TDP figure is 65 watts in comparison to the Ryzen 9 5900X which features a higher 105W TDP.
The Ryzen 7 5800 OEM has the same 65W TDP, but it has 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU features a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. There is 32MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache onboard.
Here is how the new CPUs compare with the rest of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 lineup.
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|12/24
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|64 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$499 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$399 US?
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$219 US?
These new Ryzen chips are available to OEMs and computer makers such as Alienware are already releasing machines powered by the new processors and Nvidia’s 3000 series GPUs. This means that these new processors should become widely available soon, at least as far as the global shortage will allow it.