AMD Launches Ryzen 9 5900 And Ryzen 7 5800 Desktop CPUs

American chipmaker AMD has officially announced Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 for OEMs which should allow them to offer their pre-built desktop PCs at an even better value.

The two new chips are based on AMD’s all-new Zen 3 architecture and are aimed at mainstream and high-end desktop PCs. Their performance matches up with Intel’s Core i9-11900K.

The Ryzen 9 5900 OEM features 12 cores and 24 threads with a CPU clock speed of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The TDP figure is 65 watts in comparison to the Ryzen 9 5900X which features a higher 105W TDP.

The Ryzen 7 5800 OEM has the same 65W TDP, but it has 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU features a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. There is 32MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache onboard.

Here is how the new CPUs compare with the rest of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 lineup.

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $219 US?

These new Ryzen chips are available to OEMs and computer makers such as Alienware are already releasing machines powered by the new processors and Nvidia’s 3000 series GPUs. This means that these new processors should become widely available soon, at least as far as the global shortage will allow it.