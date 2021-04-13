Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway to be Completed by August 2021: Chairman NHA

Hakla-D.I. Khan motorway project, the important component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) will be completed by August 2021. This was stated by Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, while addressing at E-Kachehri, held at the head office of the Authority through the official Facebook page.

Agha said the Authority is committed to providing better services to travelers on motorways and national highways throughout the country. He said that the total length of the NHA network is more than 13000 km. NHA is endeavoring to improve maintenance of the roads and gear up the pace of work on motorways and national highway building schemes to ensure their timely completion.

Speaking about the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, he said that land acquisition work is underway while steps are being taken for the early start of work on this project. He said that the approval of the project is expected soon, and work would be started in three to four months on this project. We are in full coordination with Sindh province on this project, he added. To facilitate the road users, the Balkasar-Mianwali road is being repaired.

The Sambrial-Kharian project has been tendered while design and feasibility work on the Kharain-Rawalpindi project is in progress. He said steps are being taken to start work on the Barakahu flyover project for the smooth flow of traffic there.

Giving answers to the questions placed by the people, Agha said that the upgradation and dualization of the Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road will be undertaken on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. NHA is also planning to control traffic congestion at Abbottabad.

He said that high priority is being attached to road maintenance schemes in Sindh province. He expected that work on Kashmore-Bypass would be started by the end of this year with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He said that the pace of maintenance work on Gharo-Keti-Bander-Thatta road is being geared up. Work on the Hala-Sakrand project will be started in one month period.

He said that NHA has planned for dualization of the entire Indus Highway and that work on this highway is in progress in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Answering a question he said, Bahrain-Kalam road project has been re-tendered. Work is being completed for the award of the Chitral-Shandur road project, he added.

He further informed that maintenance work on the Thakot-Raikot section is also in progress. On completion of the tendering process, work on Rakhi Gajj–Bewata project will be started.

He said work on Gilgit-Skardu road would be completed by end of this year. Further work on the Lodhran-Multan section will also undertake in two months. A comprehensive project is being planned to improve the Lahore-Gujranwala section of N-5, he said. Design work is being done by the consultant for Shahdara Flyover near Lahore. This project will also be undertaken in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said that the funds for the repair and maintenance of roads will be released in one week.