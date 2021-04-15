CCoE Approves Extension Time of Use Tariff Scheme for Industrial Consumers

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Thursday.

On a Summary of a Power Division, the CCoE approved the proposal for the Extension Time of Use (TOU) Tariff Scheme for Industrial Consumers from May 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The package was originally approved in November 2020 and was set to expire on 30 April 2021.

The Committee also looks up another Summary of Power Division wherein it was proposed that the NEPRA may be directed to withdraw the generation tariff and licenses awarded to category –III RE projects as their determinations were not consistent with the approved policies in the matter. The CCoE referred the matter to the Law Division for legal opinion in the matter.

Maritime Affairs Division presented the report on the progress on the establishment of two new LNG terminals at Port Qasim, Karachi. The meeting was informed that the sub-committee headed by Ministry Maritime Affairs was holding regular meetings to facilitate the process of establishment of new terminals.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Special Assistant to PM on Power Revenue and official of various Ministries/Divisions.