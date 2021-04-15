Xperia 1 III Arrives in Russia for $1300, 5 III Tags Along for “Just $1100”

Sony officially announced its latest flagship device, the Xperia 1 III alongside the Xperia 5 III yesterday, but stayed quiet about the price and availability. However, the two phones have started appearing in markets around the globe, showing us what prices to expect.

The Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III are now available for pre-orders in Russia’s official Sony store. The Xperia 1 III costs a whopping $1300, whereas the smaller flagship, the Xperia 5 III, will go for $1100.

Keep in mind that these prices are in Russian rubles and have been converted into USD.

The Russian market is only getting the 12GB/256 GB version in Black and there are no other options. Sony is also offering a pair of WF-1000XM3 earphones for free in the bundle.

As for the Xperia 5 III, you only get a single 8GB/256GB memory option, but you get two color variants including Black and Green. The 5 III will come with a pair of WF-XB700 TWS earphones for free.

Sony Russia has said that the phones are out of stock at the moment but should start shipping “soon”. There is no official launch date yet, but tipster Josip believes that it is going to be July 20.

Check out the link down below for more details on Sony’s latest flagship.

