Fitbit Luxe Looks Like a Premium Xiaomi Mi Band [Images]

The famous fitness-focused consumer electronics manufacturer Fitbit is readying to launch a fitness band dubbed the Fitbit Luxe. Images of the chic-looking band were recently leaked by German blog WinFuture.

According to the images, the band will come in three color options and will feature a body made of stainless steel. Moreover, the interchangeable silicone straps will come with a buckle clasp we usually don’t see on fitness trackers.

In addition to this, the leak reveals that the band packs a color OLED display with unknown resolution. Although the specifications of the fitness tracker are still under wraps, the images reveal that it will come with breathing training, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and some sports modes.

The source also claims that Fitbit Luxe will come with stress monitoring and will be water-resistant, which means it will also be able to track water activities.

Moreover, the device will not feature built-in GPS capabilities but users will be able to track their workout routes using GPS on the connected smartphone.

The company has not officially confirmed the existence of Fitbit Luxe and there is no information about its launch yet. However, since official-looking renders are out, more details will follow soon.