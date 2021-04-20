Hospitals in Lahore Reach Full Capacity With COVID-19 Patients

The worsening of the coronavirus situation in Lahore has led to many Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals reaching full capacity.

All the ICU wards in Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, and Nawaz Sharif Hospital are full with critically ill patients.

According to details, 250 COVID-19 patients in Lahore are on ventilators, and around 700 patients are being treated in high oxygen wards.

A report revealed that the proportion of patients has reached 89 percent in the ICU wards of Lahore’s hospitals, 94 percent in the high oxygen units, and 45 percent in the low oxygen units.

Owing to the alarming increase in the number of critically ill patients and the rise of admissions to the ICUs in Lahore, one hundred new ventilators and three hundred beds have been added to the city’s hospitals within a week.

The Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) Co-chairman and Chief Coordinator for the COVID-19 Pandemic, Prof. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, claims that the situation is under control, saying that the coronavirus patients should contact Rescue 1122 for hospital admissions so that they may be transferred to the relevant hospitals through the control room according to their conditions.