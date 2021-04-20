Meezan Bank Posts Big Growth During First Quarter

Meezan Bank resumed its profitable journey in 2021 with double-digit growth of 24 percent, as reported in the profits for the first quarter of 2021.

According to their financial results, the bank managed to book a profit of Rs. 6.12 billion in the first quarter of January to March 2021 compared to the profit of last year, which stood at Rs. 4.94 billion.

The bank’s earnings per share increased to Rs. 4.28 from Rs. 3.55, and the bank’s board also announced the dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share.

Being the leading bank of the country, the bank continued to attract customers from retail and corporate segments. The bank’s role has been vital for promoting Islamic banking services at the government and private levels, including Sukuks.

It has been aggressive in promoting the low-cost housing scheme under Islamic financing in various parts of the country.

The bank continued to expand its operations through branches which surged to nearly 900 across the country. Resultantly, the number of customers has also increased along with the mobilization of deposits.