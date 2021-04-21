Tecno Camon 17 Launched With 48MP Triple Cameras for $210

Last year’s Tecno Camon 16 is getting a successor that brings a design update as well as an upgraded chipset. Otherwise, the Camon 17 does not bring significant changes compared to the previous model, especially when it comes to the display specs.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The display size is smaller than before at 6.55-inches with a 720p resolution, but a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. The punch-hole selfie camera is placed in the corner and the back has a vertical triple-camera layout, unlike before. The fingerprint sensor, however, is still in the same spot.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the main chipset is slightly more powerful than before. You now get the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with more GPU as well as CPU power, up to 4GB RAM, but double the amount of storage at 128GB. The microSD card slot is still there as well.

The phone will boot HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

The main camera on the back has sadly been downgraded to a 48MP unit (down from 64MP). However, it is now paired with a 16MP ultra wide-angle module while the Camon 16 only had an 8MP unit. You also get a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

The punch-hole front camera has also been demoted to an 8MP sensor (down from 16MP).

Battery and Pricing

There is a large 5,000 mAh battery on board that should easily keep the phone going for 2 days, but there is no mention of fast charging.

The Tecno Camon 17 has only been launched in Kenya for now for $210. It should be arriving in other markets shortly.

Tecno Camon 17 Specifications