PM Khan Calls a Protest Against Israel on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Friday (May 21) will be officially observed as a day of protest against Israeli atrocities.

The idea was floated during a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders and spokespersons on Monday and was approved by Prime Minister Khan, who headed the meeting. He directed party leaders to make arrangements in this regard.

Later in the day, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, took to the National Assembly floor to give a call for countrywide peaceful protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine on Friday.

In his closing remarks on Israeli barbarism in Palestine before leaving for Turkey, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to the proposal, and he was making the announcement with his (PM) permission.

During the meeting, Prime Minister received a briefing on the economic situation of the country. He was informed that all economic indicators were in the right direction despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The exports and foreign remittances are increasing, but the trade deficit is still a matter of concern.

It was said that inflation is currently an international phenomenon. However, the rate of inflation in Pakistan is lower than in many other countries. For instance, Pakistan has the lowest fuel prices in the entire region.