GroupM Enters Into Strategic Data & Services Partnership With Telenor Pakistan

As part of GroupM’s agenda to increase value for its clients via valuable partnerships, the company has announced a groundbreaking Data and Services partnership with the country’s leading telco, Telenor Pakistan. This partnership will serve as a game-changer for GroupM’s clients in the digital industry.

GroupM is the leading global media investment management group with a footprint in over 100 countries agencies that include Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the programmatic digital media platform, Xaxis – each of which has global operations in their own right with leading market positions.

GroupM serves as the media agency partner for key companies like Unilever, Nestle, PepsiCo, EBM, CP, Shaan, and HBL to name a few across a variety of verticals ranging from Tech, Telco, Apparel, FMCG, Banking, etc.

Naveed Asghar, CEO GroupM, said, “Being at the digital forefront, we at GroupM believe that to stay ahead of the curve in this ever evolving and dynamic world, data is the new digital currency. This strategic partnership will prove to be crucial in pushing the boundaries and advancement in unexplored areas.”

Umair Mohsin, CMO Telenor Pakistan, said, “Telenor Pakistan is always looking for new and innovative ways in which we can use our expertise and leverage strategic partnerships to facilitate customers. With the addition of GroupM’s portfolio, we will continue playing our role as an enabler while creating personalized digital solutions focused on value addition for our customers.”

He further added, “Cross-industry collaborations like these are key in enhancing connectivity and accelerating digitalization in the country.”

Amna Khatib Paracha, CDO GroupM, said, “We look forward to having more partnerships which will prove to be invaluable in this digital age and crafting some amazing campaigns with Team Telenor Pakistan to provide value and innovative solutions to our clients.”