Snapdragon 888+ Appears on Geekbench With 3GHz Clock Speed

Posted 12 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Qualcomm has a consistent track record of releasing plus models for its flagship chipsets about 6 months after the original. Now that July is drawing near, the Snapdragon 888+ has appeared on a Geekbench listing.

ALSO READ

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for Budget Laptops

According to this listing, the biggest change between the Snapdragon 888 and 888+ is the clock speed as always. The Cortex X1 core on the SD888+ runs at 3.0GHz compared to 2.84GHz on the old model. The rest of the configuration will be the same as before including four low-power Cortex A55 cores at 1.8GHz and three additional Cortex-A78 clusters running at 2.4Ghz.

Thanks to the higher clock speed, the flagship chipset was able to score 1,171 in single-core tests and 3,704 points on the multi-core test. These results match the score gap seen on the Snapdragon 865+ and Snapdragon 865 last year.

We also saw a slight boost in GPU clock speed and an improved FastConnect 6900 chip on the SD865+, so we can expect the same from the SD888+.

There is not much else known about the Snapdragon 888+, but we can expect to hear more over the upcoming weeks. As mentioned earlier, the official reveal is expected in July this year.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Why Did Zainab Qayoom Divorce After Just 10 Months Of Marriage? [Video]
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>