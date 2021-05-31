Govt to Set Up Dedicated Vaccination Centers for Teachers

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to set up dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers across the country for teaching and non-teaching staff of all public and private educational institutions.

According to details, new vaccination centers will be established at the tehsil level across the country while separate counters in the existing vaccination centers will be reserved for the purpose.

NCOC has taken this decision to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff and ease the pressure on mass vaccination centers across the country.

Last week, NCOC granted walk-in COVID-19 vaccination facility to teachers and non-teaching staff in order to ensure a safe environment for education and conduct of exams countrywide.

Following the announcement, it came to light that pressure was mounting as teachers and non-teaching staff thronged existing vaccination centers after which NCOC decided to establish dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centers for them.

Earlier this week, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) directed all educational institutes to ensure COVID-19 vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff members by 5 June.