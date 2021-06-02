Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Units Set Up in Sindh’s Malls

Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRC) collaborated with the provincial Health Department and the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) to open two coronavirus mobile vaccination units in the Dolmen and Lucky One malls on Monday.

In a bid to facilitate the coronavirus vaccination drives throughout the province, the Sindh branch of the PRC had volunteered its services to the government during a recent meeting of the NCOC in Karachi.

ALSO READ

Sindh is Setting Up Vaccination Centers in Shopping Malls

According to the Chairman of PRC-Sindh, Shahnaz S Hamid, the PRC teams have worked diligently to help in controlling the spread of the coronavirus through strong, synergized activity.

Regarding the provincial government having allowed PRC to set up the mobile vaccination units, she said, “I appreciate the government for showing trust in us”.

ALSO READ

Govt is Trying to Vaccinate As Many As Possible to Avoid 2nd Lockdown: Asad Umar

“Initially, PRC-Sindh has established two mobile vaccination units. However, the number of mobile units will be increased, and major locations, such as shopping malls and industries, will be made available for COVID-19 vaccinations,” she added.